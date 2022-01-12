(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 12)

The military's explanation was also incomprehensible. It brushed off the missile fired on Jan. 5, saying it was not a hypersonic missile. To prove the authenticity of its description, North Korea has fired an even more serious missile this time. Upon detecting signs of a launch, the Ministry of National Defense can track the trajectory of those missiles through Air Force radar and the Navy's Aegis-equipped destroyers. Yet the government dismissed the missile threat. How can the people trust their armed forces under such circumstances? How is it different from the military's methodical covering-up of sexual assaults in the barracks?