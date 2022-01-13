(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 13)

Pictures of the building look as if it had been hit by an airplane. We cannot understand how a concrete building going up in the 21st Century could crumble like a scene in a disaster movie. Officials from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and construction experts attributed the accident to possible disintegration of a cast for concrete placement on top of the building. The authorities must find out if the builder used the required construction materials like steel bars and cement and if the builder hurried to complete the apartments to meet a deadline before residents were supposed to move into the building in November.