Military reports 65 more COVID-19 cases
10:21 January 12, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 65 additional COVID-19 cases, including 62 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,526.
Of the new cases, 46 are from the Army, 14 from the Air Force, four from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, and one from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 226 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,708 are breakthrough cases.
