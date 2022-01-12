Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #accident

Moon orders thorough investigation into accident at Gwangju construction site

11:49 January 12, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday ordered a thorough investigation into a construction site accident that left six people unaccounted for, his spokesperson said.

Moon's order comes a day after the facade of a high-rise apartment building under construction in the southwestern city of Gwangju collapsed, leaving six workers missing.

"Thoroughly investigate the fundamental cause of the recent series of safety accidents," Moon said during a meeting with his aides, according to his spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

He also called for a strengthening of safety measures to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents, she said.

This photo shows President Moon Jae-in speaking to his aides at a meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Jan. 10, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK