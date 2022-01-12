Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #Cabinet

Vice FM tests positive for COVID-19

15:15 January 12, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, leading to 16 Cabinet members taking virus tests and canceling their schedules as they attended the same Cabinet meeting with Choi the previous day.

Choi attended Tuesday's meeting on behalf of Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. The 16 other Cabinet members also in attendance included Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol, Defense Minister Suh Wook, Unification Minister Lee In-young, Land Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk and Culture Minister Hwang Hee.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, meanwhile, did not take a virus test as he attended the Cabinet meeting via videoconference in the central city of Sejong.

Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol (C) and Defense Minister Suh Wook (L) attend a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Jan. 11, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK