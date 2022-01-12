Senior S. Korean, U.S. diplomats discuss alliance, regional security in phone call
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States held phone talks Wednesday to discuss the bilateral alliance and other issues on the Korean Peninsula, according to officials.
Yeo Seung-bae, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, and his U.S. counterpart Daniel Kritenbrink had comprehensive discussions on regional and global issues, a foreign ministry official said without elaborating.
"I had a great conversation with Deputy Foreign Minister Yeo on the U.S.-ROK relationship and our close collaboration on shared regional and global challenges," Kritenbrink tweeted, using the acronym for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
As for whether North Korea was discussed during the talks, the official said the allies are in close consultations over various matters, including the Korean Peninsula issue. Earlier this week, the North once again test-fired what it claims to be a hypersonic missile.
