Military reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

10:14 January 13, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 11 additional COVID-19 cases, including 10 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,537.

Of the new cases, seven are from the Army, three from the Air Force, and one from a unit under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 212 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,718 are breakthrough cases.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

