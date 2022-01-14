Court orders partial suspension of gov't vaccine pass program
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- A court ordered a partial suspension of the government's vaccine pass program Friday.
But it was not immediately known to what extent the suspension is effective.
The vaccine pass program, which has been in effect since November, requires people to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results when entering restaurants, cafes and other multiuse facilities.
The government expanded the program to include department stores and large discount stores.
Friday's decision came in a lawsuit that a total of 1,023 people, including doctors, filed in an effort to repeal the program over concerns of discrimination against unvaccinated people.
