1 missing worker at Gwangju construction accident site discovered
11:33 January 13, 2022
GWANGJU, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- One of six workers who went missing after the collapse of a facade on a high-rise apartment building under construction in Gwangju was discovered Thursday.
Authorities have been searching for the missing construction workers since late Tuesday, when the exterior walls of the building under construction in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, crumbled, trapping the workers at the site.
The fate of the discovered worker was not immediately known.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword