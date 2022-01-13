(LEAD) S. Korean flight returns home from Kazakhstan after having been stranded for week
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean passenger jet carrying dozens of citizens returned home Thursday from a Kazakh airport, a foreign ministry official said, eight days after it got grounded in the Central Asian nation gripped by political turmoil.
The Asiana Airlines Inc. flight arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 9:53 p.m., carrying 43 South Koreans and four Kazakh nationals, according to the official. The plane took off from Almaty International Airport hours earlier.
The aircraft had been stranded in Kazakhstan since it landed there on Jan. 5, when protesters took control of the nation's main gateway. The airport resumed normal operations earlier in the day.
The South Koreans on the plane were mostly those who had originally booked the flight back home, while eight of them were crew members, officials said.
