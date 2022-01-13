Yonhap News Summary
--------------------
(3rd LD) 1 person found at Gwangju apartment building collapse site
GWANGJU -- Rescue workers found one person trapped under the rubble at an apartment building collapse site in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Thursday, but his fate is not yet known.
The unidentified man was discovered near the handrail of stairs on the first basement floor of the damaged building in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, and rescue workers were trying to remove concrete debris and iron wires to save him.
--------------------
S. Korea's military capable of intercepting N.Korea's new missile: defense ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea's military is capable of both detecting and intercepting what North Korea claims to be a hypersonic missile, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.
Boo Seung-chan, the ministry's spokesperson, highlighted the military's readiness posture amid concerns the North's latest missile could dodge the combined missile defense system of South Korea and the United States.
--------------------
Lee leads Yoon 37 pct to 28 pct: poll
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading his main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol with 37 percent public support against Yoon's 28 percent, a survey showed Thursday.
Lee of the liberal Democratic Party gained 1 percentage point from last week, while Yoon of the conservative People Power Party stayed put, according to the poll conducted on 1,000 adults from Monday to Wednesday by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research.
--------------------
'Squid Game' nabs four nominations at SAG Awards
SEOUL -- South Korea's global phenomenon "Squid Game" has earned four nominations, including the top prize of best ensemble, from the U.S. Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
SAG on Wednesday (U.S. time) unveiled its final list of nominations for its 28th edition of the awards ceremony slated for Feb. 27.
--------------------
Moon asks mayors, provincial governors to stimulate local consumption
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday asked mayors and provincial governors to focus on stimulating local consumption and swiftly draw up plans to help pandemic-hit small merchants.
"It is needed to actively discuss ways to recover local consumption, including swift support for small merchants," Moon told a meeting with mayors and governors.
--------------------
Pro football season set for earliest start to accommodate World Cup
SEOUL -- The South Korean professional football will have its earliest start to a season in 2022 to accommodate participation in the FIFA World Cup in November, the league office announced Thursday.
The 2022 K League 1 season will kick off Feb. 19, the fastest opening to a season by eight days. The 2010 and 2021 campaigns both began Feb. 27.
