N. Korea warns of 'stronger' reaction after U.S. imposes new sanctions
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea warned Friday it will have to take "stronger and certain reaction" after the United States slapped new sanctions over the North's recent missile launches.
In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry said the recent launch of what it claims to be a hypersonic missile was an "exercise of right to self-defense."
"If the U.S. adopts such a confrontational stance, the DPRK will be forced to take stronger and certain reaction to it," the statement said. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
