Korean-language dailies

-- Once restrained, Biden administration takes warning shot at N. Korea over missile launches (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Tax revenue estimate corrected 3 times; ruling party goes all in on supplementary budget (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. to immediately sanction N. Korean missile programs with 'every appropriate tool' (Donga llbo)

-- Presidential candidates slow to act on pension reform; 1990 births expected to be left with no pension (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Floor sank 10 mins before collapse at Gwangju construction site; opportunity missed to save 6 people (Segye Times)

-- Held back by special law, semiconductor powerhouse unable to build new factory for 3 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Biden takes out whip, imposes 1st financial sanctions on N. Korea over missile launches (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- With back against wall, will Sim Sang-jeung find breakthrough? (Hankyoreh)

-- EU vetoes Hyundai-Daewoo shipbuilding merger (Hankook libo)

-- LG Energy Solution, Honda to team up for battery plant in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- EU blocks Hyundai-Daewoo shipbuilding merger (Korea Economic Daily)

