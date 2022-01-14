(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 14)

It all points to the ruling camp's need to win in the election through generous handouts to voters. In fact, the government doled out 14.3 trillion won in disaster relief to all citizens ahead of the parliamentary elections in 2020 and an additional 15 trillion won shortly before the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections last year. The government cannot avoid criticism for spending its way to helping its favored candidate. We wonder why the finance ministry bothered to underscore the need to maintain fiscal health in a recent report.

