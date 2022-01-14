Go to Contents
Gov't, ruling party agree to reduce military facility protection zones

08:49 January 14, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The government and the ruling Democratic Party agreed Friday to reduce the size of military facility protection zones to secure more space for local residents.

Under the agreement, about 2.74 million "pyeong," the equivalent of about 9 million square meters, of land will be released for civilian use near the inter-Korean border.

The decision follows a pledge by DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung to expand the available land for border area residents by adjusting the area of restricted zones.

A marker indicating a military facility protection zone (Yonhap)

