BOK raises policy rate to pre-pandemic level amid inflation woes
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank Friday raised its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point to a pre-pandemic level as it grapples with persistent inflation concerns and seeks to normalize protracted loose monetary measures amid the economic recovery.
The monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) convened its first rate-setting meeting of this year and voted to raise the benchmark seven-day repo rate to 1.25 percent.
The decision came after the central bank raised the rate by 0.25 percentage point in the immediate previous board meeting in November. This also marked the third rate increase since the BOK delivered its first pandemic-era rise in August.
Friday's hike brought the rate back to a pre-pandemic level maintained before March 2020 when the central bank held an emergency meeting and slashed it by a half percentage point to 0.75 percent to cushion the fallout from the pandemic. Two months later, it trimmed the rate further to an all-time low of 0.5 percent.
The zero range interest rate had been in place for about two years to shore up the economy buffeted by less spending and sluggish business activity amid uncertainty from the pandemic.
The BOK, however, has recently ramped up efforts to bring the loose monetary policy back to normal as the economy is revving up amid strong exports and concerns are growing over inflation driven up by global supply disruptions and a rebound in consumption.
South Korea's consumer inflation jumped 3.7 percent in December from a year earlier, marking three straight months of inflation rising more than 3 percent.
For 2021, consumer inflation rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier, the fastest growth in 10 years. It is higher than the BOK's medium range target of keeping the price increase at 2 percent.
Inflation has emerged as a global issue, prompting central bankers in the U.S. and other major economies to tighten monetary measures.
Recently unveiled minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting indicated the Fed will likely speed up the tightening of its loose monetary policy "sooner or at a faster pace."
The Fed had been widely expected to wind down its pandemic-era asset buying stimulus in March and start to raise its near-zero interest rates in June, but the latest minutes raised the possibility that rate increases could come as early as March.
Following a rate hike decision in November, BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol told reporters that the country's monetary policy remained still "accommodative," leaving the possibility for further rate hikes this year.
Friday's rate increase came despite lingering worries over an upsurge of coronavirus infections and the spread of the potentially more transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19.
Asia's fourth-largest economy is on a recovery track on the back of robust exports but a resurgence of virus cases and the fast spread of the omicron variant could put a damper on the recovery of private spending.
The government has reimposed toughened antivirus restrictions since mid-December after daily infections soared to nearly 8,000 under the eased "living with COVID-19" scheme.
The current antivirus curbs, set to be in effect until Sunday, include a four-person cap on private gatherings across the nation and a 9 p.m. business hour curfew on cafes and restaurants. The government plans to relax the private gathering ceiling to six people but keep in place the business hour curfew for three more weeks.
The BOK currently expects the South Korean economy to expand 3 percent this year after an estimated 4 percent growth last year. The government predicts that the economy will grow 3.1 percent this year.
