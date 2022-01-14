Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in January
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the full text of the Bank of Korea's statement on its monetary policy decision.
The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea decided today to raise the Base Rate by 25 basis points, from 1 percent to 1.25 percent.
Currently available information suggests that the global economy has continued to recover despite the spread of a new coronavirus variant, as economic activity has not contracted significantly, supported by accelerated vaccinations. In global financial markets, government bond yields and stock prices in major countries have rebounded after having declined, affected by developments related to COVID-19 and changes in expectations about monetary policy in major countries. Looking ahead, the Board sees global economic growth and global financial markets as likely to be affected largely by COVID-19 developments and the status of vaccine distribution, as well as by global inflation movements and monetary policy changes in major countries.
The Korean economy has continued to recover despite the resurgence of COVID-19. Although the improvement in private consumption has moderated owing to the tightening of domestic COVID-19 restrictions, exports have sustained their buoyancy thanks to robust global demand. Facilities investment has somewhat slowed due to global supply constraints. Labor market conditions have continued to improve, with a sustained trend of increase in the number of persons employed. Going forward, the economy is likely to sustain its sound growth, as the recovery of private consumption is forecast to pick up again while exports are expected to continue their solid trend of increase. GDP growth this year is projected to be around 3%, consistent with the forecast in November.
Consumer price inflation has risen to the upper-3 percent level due to the ongoing sharp rise in the prices of petroleum products and agricultural, livestock, and fisheries products, as well as the accelerating increase in the prices of non-petroleum industrial products and personal services. Core inflation (excluding changes in food and energy prices from the CPI) has run at the lower-2 percent level and the inflation expectations of the general public have run at the mid- to upper-2 percent level. Looking ahead, it is forecast that consumer price inflation will continue to run in the 3% range for a considerable time, exceeding the path projected in November, and above the mid-2 percent level for the year overall. Core inflation is forecast to run considerably above 2% this year.
In domestic financial markets, long-term market interest rates fell due to concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 but have rebounded affected by the rise in US Treasury yields. The Korean won to US dollar exchange rate rose considerably, due mainly to the prospect of accelerating monetary policy normalization by the US Federal Reserve, but then decreased. Stock prices have fallen slightly. The amount of increase in household loans has lessened, and the increase in housing prices has somewhat moderated in all parts of the country.
The Board will continue to conduct monetary policy in order to sustain the recovery of economic growth and stabilize consumer price inflation at the target level over a medium-term horizon, while paying attention to financial stability. The Board will appropriately adjust the degree of monetary policy accommodation as the Korean economy is expected to continue its sound growth and inflation to run above the target level for a considerable time, despite underlying uncertainties over the virus. In this process the Board will judge when to further adjust the degree of accommodation while thoroughly assessing developments related to COVID-19, changes in the pace of growth and inflation, the risk of a buildup of financial imbalances, the effects of the Base Rate raises, and monetary policy changes in major countries.
(END)