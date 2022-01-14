Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Seoul vows to continue efforts for humanitarian aid to N. Korea amid fresh U.S. sanctions
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry on Friday vowed to continue efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea after the United States imposed new sanctions over the reclusive regime's recent missile launches.
On Wednesday, the Biden administration slapped sanctions on six North Koreans, a Russian national and a Russian company involved in Pyongyang's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.
Yoon cites preemptive strike as option to deal with N.K. threat
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday a preemptive strike is the only way to deal with a scenario of North Korea attacking South Korea with a nuclear-tipped missile.
Yoon made the comment hours after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the East Sea in its second projectile launch in less than a week.
(LEAD) Moon expresses concern over N. Korea's repeated missile launches ahead of election
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in expressed concern Tuesday over North Korea's repeated missile launches ahead of South Korea's presidential election in March, his spokesperson said.
Moon made the remark after being briefed on the results of a National Security Council meeting held earlier in the day following the North's firing of a suspected ballistic missile into the East Sea, Park Kyung-mee said during a press briefing.
(LEAD) NSC expresses 'strong regret' over N.K. missile launch
SEOUL -- The presidential National Security Council expressed "strong regret" Tuesday after North Korea launched a second missile in less than a week and urged the communist nation to return to dialogue.
The council held an emergency meeting shortly after South Korea's military announced the North fired a suspected ballistic missile into the East Sea.
20 N. Korean defectors have migrated overseas over past 5 years: ministry
SEOUL -- A total of 20 North Koreans who defected to the South have migrated to other countries over the past five years, the Ministry of Unification said Monday.
The living conditions of North Korean defectors here have drawn keen attention, especially since a defector who fled the North in late 2020 reportedly crossed the heavily-fortified inter-Korean border again earlier this month to return home.
Seoul monitoring possible change in N. Korea's COVID-19 policy, lockdown
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Monday it's closely watching a possible change in North Korea's anti-coronavirus policy, such as the lifting of its strict border closure, after Pyongyang's main newspaper said the country will shift to more "advanced" antivirus measures from the current control-focused approach.
"We need to move to a better advanced, people-oriented epidemic work from one that focused on control measures," the Rodong Sinmun newspaper said. It did not elaborate on the new measures.
