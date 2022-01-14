Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korea's military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward on Friday, South Korea's military said, the third launch in a little over a week.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch without elaborating further.
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'stronger' reaction after U.S. imposes new sanctions
SEOUL -- North Korea warned Friday it will have to take a "stronger and certain reaction" after the United States implemented new sanctions over the North's recent missile launches.
In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, a spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry said the recent launch of what it claims to be a hypersonic missile was an "exercise of right to self-defense."
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
SEOUL -- North Korea said Wednesday it has successfully conducted the "final" test-firing of a new hypersonic missile a day earlier as its leader Kim Jong-un called for the strengthening of the country's "strategic military muscle both in quality and quantity" during an on-site inspection.
"The superior maneuverability of the hypersonic glide vehicle was more strikingly verified through the final test-fire," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. "The test-fire was aimed at the final verification of overall technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapon system."
WFP says its food aid to N. Korea remains halted since last March
SEOUL -- The World Food Programme (WFP) has not provided North Korea with any food assistance for nearly a year, its monthly report showed Wednesday, amid the country's strict border controls against COVID-19.
The U.N. food agency last delivered 891.5 tons of fortified food and 4,970 tons of raw food commodities to North Korea from January to March last year, assisting 566,886 people, according to its December brief on activities for the impoverished nation.
(7th LD) N. Korea's improved ballistic missile traveled at Mach 10: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea's ballistic missile launched Tuesday flew at a top speed of Mach 10, South Korea's military said, taking note of "improvement" compared with what it claimed to be a hypersonic missile test six days ago.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the North fired the missile from its northern province of Jagang into the East Sea, and that it flew more than 700 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 60 km and at a top speed of Mach 10, 10 times the speed of sound.
