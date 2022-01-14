Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Jan. 10 -- U.S., 5 others urge N. Korea to end missile tests, return to dialogue: statement
11 -- N. Korea's improved ballistic missile traveled at Mach 10: JCS
NSC expresses 'strong regret' over N.K. missile launch
12 -- N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
U.S. designates six N. Koreans over WMD, ballistic missile programs
13 -- S. Korea, U.S. mull delaying combined drills to April due to presidential election: sources
U.S. proposes additional U.N. sanctions on N. Korea following missile tests
14 -- N. Korea warns of 'stronger' reaction after U.S. imposes new sanctions
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korea's military
