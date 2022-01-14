Go to Contents
Recommended #NSC-NK projectile

NSC holds emergency meeting over N. Korea suspected missile launch

16:59 January 14, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council held an emergency meeting on Friday, an official said, shortly after North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles eastward that marked the North's third show of force this month.

South Korea and the United States have been in cooperation to analyze various intelligence about North Korea's test of weapons, the official said.

The North's latest saber-rattling marked its third show of force this year.

North Korea fired what it claims to be hypersonic missiles on Jan. 5 and Tuesday, in an apparent quest for new advanced weapons amid a deadlock in nuclear talks with the United States.

After Tuesday's test, the United States imposed sanctions on individuals linked to North Korea's ballistic weapons program.

Earlier in the day. Pyongyang vowed "stronger" actions against the U.S. sanctions.

Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)

