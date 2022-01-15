Saturday's weather forecast
09:02 January 15, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-5 Sunny 60
Incheon 03/-3 Sunny 60
Suwon 04/-6 Sunny 60
Cheongju 05/-6 Sunny 60
Daejeon 06/-7 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 01/-11 Sunny 80
Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 20
Jeonju 06/-5 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 07/-3 Cloudy 30
Jeju 10/04 Sunny 60
Daegu 07/-5 Sunny 20
Busan 08/01 Cloudy 10
