Military reports 23 more COVID-19 cases
10:19 January 15, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Saturday reported 23 additional COVID-19 cases, including 21 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,576.
Of the new cases, 17 are from the Army, three from the Air Force, two from the Navy and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry.
Currently, 208 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,754 are breakthrough cases.
