Football youngsters enjoy rare moment in spotlight in convincing friendly win

Paik also played in his fifth international match Saturday, though he went more than two years between his third and fourth appearances. Paik's shine as a former FC Barcelona youth academy prospect has worn off somewhat, but the 24-year-old has turned his career around after settling down in the K League last year with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. He has impressed as a versatile defensive midfielder at the under-23 level, and Bento will be counting on him to take the next step against the older and better competition.

