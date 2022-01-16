Go to Contents
N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources

11:23 January 16, 2022

BEIJING/SHENYANG, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean freight train crossed the the Yalu River railroad bridge into China on Sunday, multiple sources said.

It was not immediately confirmed whether the train from Sinuiju arrived in Dandong with cargo or was empty, they said.

It is likely to return to North Korea on Monday, with "emergency materials" loaded, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

An image, provided by Yonhap News TV, of the Chinese and North Korean flags with the Yalu River railroad bridge in the background. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


