N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
11:23 January 16, 2022
BEIJING/SHENYANG, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean freight train crossed the the Yalu River railroad bridge into China on Sunday, multiple sources said.
It was not immediately confirmed whether the train from Sinuiju arrived in Dandong with cargo or was empty, they said.
It is likely to return to North Korea on Monday, with "emergency materials" loaded, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
