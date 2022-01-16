Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korean history

Today in Korean history

14:00 January 16, 2022

Jan. 17

1981 -- The opposition Democratic Korea Party is launched.

1992 -- Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa offers an apology for Tokyo's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula during his speech before the South Korean National Assembly.

2001 -- The Seoul government reveals it sought Washington's consent to allow it to develop and produce missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers that can carry warheads weighing up to 500 kilograms. Under a 1979 accord with the United States, South Korea is barred from developing missiles with a range of over 180 km.

2005 -- South Korea declassifies more than 1,000 pages of decades-old sensitive documents regarding its diplomatic normalization with Japan in 1965. The declassification later spurred a series of compensation lawsuits by victims of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.

2008 -- The Constitutional Court dismisses President Roh Moo-hyun's petition to allow political comments by government officials before an election, upholding the legality of South Korea's election law.

2009 -- North Korea says it may retain nuclear weapons even after normalizing ties with the United States.

2018 -- South and North Koreas agree to field a joint women's hockey team in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games held in South Korea's PyeongChang from Feb. 9-25, paving the way for inter-Korean rapprochement that later led to a historic summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held April 27, and two more bilateral summits held in May and September.

2019 -- Kim Yong-chol, then a vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, heads to Washington from Beijing for discussions on a second U.S.-North Korea summit that was later held in Vietnam in February. The second meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without any progress. It came about 8 months after the leaders held the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore in June 2018.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK