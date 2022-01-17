Korean-language dailies

-- Disaster-ridden HDC Hyundai Development regulated safety on its own (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Annual COVID-19 budget of 100 tln won feared to be bottomless pit (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kim Keon-hee says 'Me Too' incidents break out because of money (Donga llbo)

-- Kim Jong-un opens border for first time in 1 1/2 years (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Top 5 firms to lose 30 tln won in sales when there's no action against climate change (Segye Times)

-- Vaccination pass to be lifted at department stores, supermarkets across S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 25 pct of food waste was discarded before being consumed (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Join our campaign, do what I say': Kim Keon-hee (Hankyoreh)

-- Under pretext of 'protection,' foreigners are jailed without justification (Hankook libo)

-- S. Koreans investing in western stocks flock to 'U.S. triple-return ETF' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Used machines for 1 won' in discount of tears (Korea Economic Daily)

