06:55 January 17, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Disaster-ridden HDC Hyundai Development regulated safety on its own (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Annual COVID-19 budget of 100 tln won feared to be bottomless pit (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Keon-hee says 'Me Too' incidents break out because of money (Donga llbo)
-- Kim Jong-un opens border for first time in 1 1/2 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Top 5 firms to lose 30 tln won in sales when there's no action against climate change (Segye Times)
-- Vaccination pass to be lifted at department stores, supermarkets across S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 25 pct of food waste was discarded before being consumed (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Join our campaign, do what I say': Kim Keon-hee (Hankyoreh)
-- Under pretext of 'protection,' foreigners are jailed without justification (Hankook libo)
-- S. Koreans investing in western stocks flock to 'U.S. triple-return ETF' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Used machines for 1 won' in discount of tears (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Limit on private gatherings increased to six (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Massive volcanic eruption causes significant damage (Korea Herald)
-- Moon launches campaign to promote Busan as EXPO host (Korea Times)
(END)

