(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 17)

North Korea has reportedly resumed freight transport across the border with China. The reopening of the border reflects the economic hardships North Korea faces. The United Nations reportedly has offered Pyongyang 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine. But North Korea's missile launch is itself a serious threat. The recalcitrant state once again attempts to draw attention from the rest of the world by resorting to its signature brinkmanship. Such provocations will only help deepen the pain of the people. We urge North Korea to return to the negotiating table.

