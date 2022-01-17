Seoul stocks deepen losses late morning on inflation woes
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Monday morning, largely as investors dumped local stocks on concerns about mounting inflationary pressure.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had declined 34.92 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,887 points as of 11:20 a.m.
After a weak start, the key stock index fell below the 2,900-point level intraday for the first time in about six weeks.
Concerns grew about the rising inflationary pressure at home and in the United States.
Last week, central banks in major countries, including the Bank of Korea and the U.S. Federal Reserve, have hinted at possibilities of aggressive monetary tightening this year.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul, led by foreign and institutional sell-offs.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 2.63 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia retreating 1.79 percent.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.26 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 2.72 percent.
Financial heavyweight KB Financial Group shed 2.09 percent, and steelmaker POSCO moved down 2.34 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,193.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.1 won from the previous session's close.
