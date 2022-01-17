Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles eastward from an airfield in Pyongyang on Monday, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's fourth show of force this year.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that it detected the projectiles fired from the Sunan airport in the capital in the morning, in a text message sent to reporters. It did not elaborate further.
(LEAD) HDC Hyundai Development chairman offers to resign over Gwangju apartment building collapse
SEOUL -- The chairman of major South Korean real estate developer HDC Hyundai Development Co. offered to step down Monday to take responsibility for the second fatal accident at its construction sites in less than a year.
Chung Mong-gyu made the statement six days after part of the facade on a 39-story apartment building crumbled to the ground at its construction site in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul.
(LEAD) Another N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese border city: sources
SHENYANG -- A North Korean freight train crossed a border bridge into the Chinese city of Dandong on Monday, sources said, following another train's return to the North apparently with daily necessities and emergency relief items aboard.
The empty second train arrived in the Chinese border city earlier in the day, shortly after the first train departed the city at around 7 a.m. to return to the North's Sinuiju, they said.
Seoul stocks deepen losses late morning on inflation woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Monday morning, largely as investors dumped local stocks on concerns about mounting inflationary pressure.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had declined 34.92 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,887 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Young speed skater embraces pressure ahead of 2nd Winter Olympics in Beijing
SEOUL -- At the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, South Korean speed skater Chung Jae-won was a precocious teenager, still about four months away from his 17th birthday. He teamed up with Lee Seung-hoon, 13 years his senior, and Kim Min-seok, two years older than Chung, for the men's team pursuit silver medal. Chung became the youngest Korean speed skater to reach an Olympic podium.
Now four years later, the same trio will go for another Olympic medal in the team pursuit in Beijing in February. The major difference: Chung is now considered the ace of the team.
Police looking into report of suspected animal abuse attempt using sausage-skewered fishhooks
INCHEON -- Police said Monday they were looking into a report of a suspected animal abuse attempt using sausage-skewered fishhooks at a park in Incheon popular among dog owners.
Police said they received the report of the suspicious fishhooks in the park in Bupyeong Ward of Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, at 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said they searched the park but failed to discover the hooks in question.
(LEAD) Daily cases fall below 4,000 amid growing omicron woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases fell below 4,000 for the first time in a week Monday, but health authorities remained vigilant over a possible resurgence due to the fast spread of the omicron variant amid partially eased antivirus curbs.
The country added 3,859 new COVID-19 infections, including 3,551 local infections, raising the total caseload to 696,032, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
S. Korean 4-man bobsleigh team ranks season-best 10th in World Cup finale
SEOUL -- The South Korean four-man bobsleigh team led by an Olympic medal-winning pilot had its best performance of the season in the final race before the Beijing Winter Games.
Won Yun-jong led his quartet to a 10th place finish at the season-ending International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday (local time), with a combined time of 2:10.28 after two runs.
Yoon leads Lee 40.6 pct to 36.7 pct: poll
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung with 40.6 percent public support against Lee's 36.7 percent, a survey showed Monday.
Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) gained 6.5 percentage points from the previous week, while Lee of the Democratic Party lost 3.4 points, according to the Realmeter survey conducted on 3,031 adults from Jan. 9 to 14.
