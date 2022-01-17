Go to Contents
KT partners with Shinhan Bank to develop AI, metaverse services

14:51 January 17, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Korea's major telecom operator, said Monday it has partnered with major South Korean lender Shinhan Bank to collaborate in new businesses, including artificial intelligence and platform services.

KT said it will also acquire a 2.1 percent stake in Shinhan Bank for 437.5 billion won (US$366.9 million) next week to ensure stable partnership of the two companies.

Under the partnership, KT and Shinhan Bank will kick off 23 projects in artificial intelligence, non-fungible tokens, metaverse, platform and others.

The two companies also plan to cooperate in fostering new digital finance services, including developing an AI call center operator specializing in finance.

KT said it ultimately seeks to enter the global platform market through the success of the partnership.

KT Corp.'s logo is shown in this image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

