N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing

06:15 January 18, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday that it conducted the test-firing of two tactical guided missiles a day earlier to confirm the weapons system's accuracy.

On Monday, South Korea's military said the North fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles eastward from the Sunan airfield in Pyongyang, marking its fourth show of force this month.

"The two tactical guided missiles launched in the western area of the DPRK precisely hit an island target in the East Sea of Korea," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. "The Academy of Defence Science confirmed the accuracy, security and efficiency of the operation of the weapon system under production."

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

People watch news on North Korea's launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea at Seoul Station in Seoul on Jan. 17, 2022. The missiles were fired from Sunan airport in Pyongyang at 8:50 a.m. and 8:54 a.m., respectively, and flew about 380 kilometers at an altitude of 42 km, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (Yonhap)


