Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- HDC chairman offers to resign over building collapse but will remain major shareholder (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Public sentiment against Moon biggest hurdle for presidential candidate Lee (Kookmin Daily)
-- China's GDP growth slows to 4 pct in Q4 (Donga llbo)
-- Economic growth slows in G2 countries (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee seeks to differentiate from Moon; Yoon seeks alliance with Ahn (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea fires 4th missile this year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon leads Lee 36 pct to 33 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't hints at most strict punishment to be applied for HDC Hyundai Development over building collapse (Hankyoreh)
-- 50 days ahead of presidential elections, uncertainty remains over who will win (Hankook libo)
-- Global CEOs say biggest threat this year 'cybersecurity' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KT forges tech, finance alliance with Shinhan Bank (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- UAE to buy air defense system for US$3.5 bln (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- HDC chairman resigns over series of Gwangju accidents (Korea Herald)
-- HDC chief resigns over collapse of apartment building (Korea Times)
