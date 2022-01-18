Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:04 January 18, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- HDC chairman offers to resign over building collapse but will remain major shareholder (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Public sentiment against Moon biggest hurdle for presidential candidate Lee (Kookmin Daily)
-- China's GDP growth slows to 4 pct in Q4 (Donga llbo)
-- Economic growth slows in G2 countries (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee seeks to differentiate from Moon; Yoon seeks alliance with Ahn (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea fires 4th missile this year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon leads Lee 36 pct to 33 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't hints at most strict punishment to be applied for HDC Hyundai Development over building collapse (Hankyoreh)
-- 50 days ahead of presidential elections, uncertainty remains over who will win (Hankook libo)
-- Global CEOs say biggest threat this year 'cybersecurity' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KT forges tech, finance alliance with Shinhan Bank (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- UAE to buy air defense system for US$3.5 bln (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- HDC chairman resigns over series of Gwangju accidents (Korea Herald)
-- HDC chief resigns over collapse of apartment building (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK