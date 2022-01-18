KT partners with Russia's Yandex on developing delivery robots
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Korea's major telecom operator, said Tuesday it has partnered with an affiliate of Russian tech giant Yandex to jointly develop delivery robots.
KT and Yandex Self-Driving Group inked an agreement in Moscow to develop and roll out an autonomous delivery robot within this year and to cooperate in developing new AI robot solutions, the company said.
The two companies also plan to set up a task force committed to collaborating in other information and communication technology (ICT) projects, KT said.
Yandex SDG is a spinoff company from the Russian tech giant Yandex focusing on self-driving vehicles. Yandex began testing self-driving car prototypes in 2017 and launched a fully autonomous taxi service in Russia in 2018.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)