SK Telecom rolls out latest AI speaker with English option

11:07 January 18, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top mobile carrier, on Tuesday showcased NUGU Candle SE, the latest model in its artificial intelligence (AI) speaker series.

Last month, the telecom operator joined hands with U.S. retail giant Amazon.com Inc. and launched NUGU Candle, an AI assistant service that supports both Korean and English languages.

NUGU Candle SE is an upgraded version of NUGU Candle, which offers a new color and improved sound quality.

SK Telecom said Amazon's Alexa voice service will be available in the speaker after a software update next month.

Users can start the speaker up by saying the wake-up word "Alexa" for English services to gain access to the news, weather and music streaming services.

This photo provided by SK Telecom Co. on Jan. 18, 2022, shows its latest artificial intelligence speaker NUGU Candle SE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

