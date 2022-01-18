Go to Contents
Lee, Yoon to have first one-on-one TV debate next week

11:25 January 18, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The presidential candidates of the ruling and main opposition parties will have their first one-on-one TV debate next week, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Tuesday.

DP candidate Lee Jae-myung will face off against People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-yeol at 10 p.m. on Jan. 27 for a 120-minute debate jointly hosted by the three terrestrial TV stations KBS, MBC and SBS.

The DP said the broadcasters have requested a four-way debate between Lee, Yoon, Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party after the Lunar New Year holiday in early February.

Lee has accepted the request, it said, asking the other three to also participate.

This compilation image shows Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung (L) and People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol. (Yonhap)

