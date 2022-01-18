Seoul stocks trade bearish late morning amid inflation woes
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded bearish late Tuesday morning, weighed down by persistent inflation woes at home and in the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had slid 6.43 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,883.67 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The market came off to a lackluster start after the key stock index retreated for the previous three straight sessions amid jitters over the U.S. Federal Reserve's faster-than-anticipated tapering and rate hikes to tame inflation. The Bank of Korea's rate hike last week also weighed on investor sentiment.
Large-cap tech and auto shares led the decline.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.26 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 1.18 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver lost 0.73 percent, with leading carmaker Hyundai Motor shedding 0.98 percent. Steelmaker POSCO declined 2.22 percent.
Among gainers, battery maker Samsung SDI jumped 5.62 percent, with SK Innovation advancing 3.58 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,187.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.9 won from the previous session's close.
