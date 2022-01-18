Won's steep descent caused by high commodity prices, reliance on China, foreigners' selloff
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's currency has depreciated against the U.S. dollar more steeply than other currencies due to soaring prices of raw materials, the country's heavy dependence on the Chinese economy and foreigners' selling of local stocks, a central bank report showed Tuesday.
South Korea's won has fallen about 9 percent against the dollar since early last year amid expectations that the dollar will gain strength due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's faster-than-expected tapering and rate hikes, but the Bank of Korea said the won's descent has been steeper than other currencies.
A major reason for the steeper descent was soaring prices of raw materials, which have worsened trading terms for South Korea and negatively impacted its economy.
The report also cited South Korea's growing reliance on China's economy as another reason, saying concerns over an economic slowdown in China have put additional downward pressure on the Korean currency.
Foreign investors' sell-off of local stocks has also played a part to cause the won to depreciate against the dollar.
Foreign investors have increased their selling of overvalued stocks in South Korea as part of their global portfolio rebalancing, causing the dollar outflow and the won's descent, the report said.
The report underlined the need for stepped-up monitoring on the forex market and global money flows, given that the won-dollar exchange rates are being affected by a combination of such diverse factors other than inflation woes in the U.S.
