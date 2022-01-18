Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
SEOUL -- North Korea said Tuesday it conducted the test-firing of a tactical guided missile a day earlier to confirm the accuracy of the weapons system under production.
On Monday, South Korea's military said the North fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles eastward from the Sunan airfield in Pyongyang, marking its fourth show of force this month.
(LEAD) Daily cases back above 4,000 amid omicron woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases climbed back above 4,000 on Tuesday as health authorities remain vigilant over a possible upsurge in infections and the spread of the omicron variant ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
The country added 4,072 new COVID-19 infections, including 3,763 local infections, raising the total caseload to 700,102, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Moon holds phone talks with Abu Dhabi crown prince, voices condolences over attack victims
DUBAI -- President Moon Jae-in has held telephone talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and expressed condolences to victims of a suspected drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, Moon's office said.
The 25-minute telephone talks Monday evening came after the scheduled summit between Moon, who is on a weeklong trip to the Middle East, and the UAE's de facto ruler was canceled due to an "unforeseen and urgent matter of state" by the UAE side, according to Moon's office.
Lee, Yoon to have first one-on-one TV debate next week
SEOUL -- The presidential candidates of the ruling and main opposition parties will have their first one-on-one TV debate next week, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Tuesday.
DP candidate Lee Jae-myung will face off against People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-yeol at 10 p.m. on Jan. 27 for a 120-minute debate jointly hosted by the three terrestrial TV stations KBS, MBC and SBS.
(News Focus) Suspicions of shamanism return to haunt Yoon
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has come under renewed scrutiny for his alleged ties to shamanism, following reports that his wife claimed to be a "spiritual" person and that a shaman was deeply involved in directing his campaign.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) has previously come under fire for displaying the Chinese character for "king" on his palm, demonstrating what critics described as an utter disregard for the democratic system and a reliance on superstition.
Gov't to offer up to 5 mln won in medical fee assistance to students with post-vaccine symptoms
SEOUL -- The government plans to offer up to 5 million won (US$4,200) in medical fee assistance for treatment of post-vaccination side effects among students, officials said Tuesday, as the country plans to expand the vaccine pass system to include 12- to 18-year-olds in March.
According to the education ministry, students under 18 showing serious side effects within 90 days of inoculations, albeit without confirmed causality with vaccinations, will be eligible for the medical fee assistance starting next month and until May 2023.
Hyundai Capital launches joint venture to provide auto finance in France
SEOUL -- Hyundai Capital Services Inc., South Korea's leading auto finance company, said Tuesday it has launched a joint venture with CGI Finance, a subsidiary of France's Societe Generale Group.
Hyundai Capital France will provide auto finance, including lease, loan and insurance, for customers of Hyundai Motor Group -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. -- and financing services for dealers in France, the company said.
'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982,' most-sold S. Korean literary book overseas
SEOUL -- "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982" was the most popular South Korean literary book overseas over the recent five years, data showed Tuesday.
According to the data from the Literature Translation Institute of Korea, the feminist novel by Cho Nam-joo was translated into 10 different languages and sold more than 300,000 copies during the 2016-20 period. The book's Japanese translation, in particular, sold more than 200,000 copies since its release in 2018.
