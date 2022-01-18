Go to Contents
Defense minister stresses 'firm' readiness following N.K. missile launches

18:00 January 18, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook called for a "firm" readiness posture during his visits to key Army units on Tuesday following a series of North Korean missile launches and a border defense failure.

Suh made the call when he met with troops at the Army's 2nd Operations Command in Daegu, 302 kilometers south of Seoul, and a radar operation unit of the command's 32nd Infantry Division in a central region, the defense ministry said.

His trip followed four rounds of weapons tests by North Korea, including Monday's launch of what it calls tactical guided missiles, and a North Korean defector's flight to the North across the inter-Korean border earlier this month.

"The minister called on the military to maintain a firm readiness posture and pay full attention to security operations led by field commanders," the ministry said in a press release.

While in the command, Suh hosted a videoconference with senior defense officials and highlighted the importance of cooperation among the military, the Coast Guard and provincial governments for a "unified defense posture," according to the ministry.

At the radar unit, the minister stressed high-tech security systems and troops' "scrupulousness and tenacity" as "core elements" of coastal defense.

In recent years, the Army and other armed services have been employing cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data, to bolster defense.

Suh also reviewed the progress of a pilot-run of unmanned aerial vehicles and the planned launch of the Coastal Guard Battalion under the Army, set to be launched later this year.

This file photo, taken Jan. 5, 2022, shows Defense Minister Suh Wook speaking during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

