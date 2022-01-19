(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 19)

Calls to rectify safety issues have erupted at dozens of HDC construction sites around the nation. Even many residents living in apartments built by the company have demanded the removal of the firm's brand name, "IPark," from the residential complexes' name for fear of their homes declining in value. Chung vowed to take all possible measures ― such as the cancellation of the contract and reconstruction ― should the company be found responsible for bungled safety checks. He, however, said he would keep his chairmanship over the entire HDC Group.