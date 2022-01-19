Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #spy agency #malware

S. Korea's spy agency detects malware infection in over 100 local IoT devices

14:18 January 19, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state intelligence agency said Wednesday it has identified more than 100 sets of Internet of Things (IoT) equipment in the country that have been infected with malware.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said it has detected the Mozi botnet infection after cooperating with Russian authorities in December last year. It has found a total of around 12,000 devices exposed to the malware in 72 countries.

The infected equipment, which can be used in distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks to disrupt server traffic, includes CCTVs, internet routers and digital video recorders, according to the agency.

The NIS said it warned companies and public institutions in South Korea about the malware early this month and that security measures are under way.

It added that it has shared information with the United States, Japan and some European Union member states, while offering relevant data to China, which accounted for 83 percent of the infected devices, to prevent further damage and identify the attacker.

The National Intelligence Service building, in this undated file photo provided by Yonhap News TV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK