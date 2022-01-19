Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
--------------------
(2nd LD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases jumped to over 5,000 for the first time in 20 days Wednesday amid growing concerns over the spread of the omicron virus variant ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
The country added 5,805 new COVID-19 infections, including 5,431 local infections, raising the total caseload to 705,902, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
--------------------
(LEAD) Heavy snow hits greater Seoul area, traffic disrupted in capital
SEOUL -- Heavy snow pounded the capital region in South Korea on Wednesday, disrupting traffic across Seoul and prompting the mobilization of thousands of civil workers for snow removal work across the city, according to officials
As of 1 p.m., 3.4 cm of snowfall was recorded in central Seoul, while heavier snow of up to 7.7 cm and 9 cm were seen in some parts of the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and the eastern Gangwon Province, respectively, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
--------------------
S. Korea, Gulf Arab nations to resume free trade talks in Q1
RIYADH -- South Korea and the regional union of six Gulf Arab nations agreed to resume their free trade negotiations in the first quarter of this year, with the aim of completing the negotiations as early as possible, Korea's presidential office said Wednesday.
The agreement was reached at a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf earlier in the day, Moon's office said in a statement.
--------------------
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. discuss N. Korean missiles, regional issues
SEOUL -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States had a phone conversation Wednesday to discuss North Korea's recent missile tests and reaffirmed the bilateral alliance's efforts to tackle regional challenges, the foreign ministry said.
Seoul's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and his U.S. counterpart Wendy Sherman talked over the phone after Pyongyang said it test-fired two tactical guided missiles Monday, the fourth show of force this month alone.
--------------------
Stalking murderer of 3 women gets life sentence in appellate ruling
SEOUL -- An appellate court upheld a life sentence Wednesday for a man charged with stalking a woman he befriended online and killing her and her family members in one of the country's most appalling stalking cases.
The Seoul High Court confirmed a lower court's life imprisonment for Kim Tae-hyun, 26, commenting "his life-in-prison sentence should be completely executed without a parole."
--------------------
(LEAD) Lee vows legalization of virtual asset industry
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Wednesday he will institutionally recognize the virtual asset industry and guarantee various business opportunities.
Lee of the Democratic Party made the remarks in a meeting with heads of the nation's four major cryptocurrency exchanges and industry experts in Seoul, apparently targeting voters in their 20s and 30s who have a relatively strong interest in virtual asset investments.
--------------------
(LEAD) Netflix to release record 25 Korean-language originals this year
SEOUL -- Global streaming service Netflix said Wednesday that more than 25 Korean-language works, including five original films, will be released in 2022, expected to fuel the stellar drive led by the global sensation "Squid Game" last year.
"In a bid to continue the successful Korean storytelling, Netflix will release more than 25 Korean contents this year," Netflix said in a statement. "We will provide Netflix-exclusive creative stories and high quality that meets viewers' demand."
--------------------
LG Energy Solution sets record 114 tln won in IPO retail bids
SEOUL -- South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES) drew record high demand from retail investors in the public subscription for its red-hot initial public offering (IPO) next week, its underwriters said Wednesday.
The company attracted 114.06 trillion won (US$95.6 billion) in deposits from some 4.4 million retail investors through seven brokerage firms that collected the bids during the two-day subscription, according to the IPO managers, including KB Securities Co.
