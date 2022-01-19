Go to Contents
Sacheon Aerospace Manufacturing to raise 720 mln won via stock offering

18:03 January 19, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Sacheon Aerospace Manufacturing Ind.. Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 720 million won (US$604,178). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 1.44 million common shares at a price of 500 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

