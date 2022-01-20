Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- We need to find answer to omicron to narrow social distancing (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Omicron's calm before storm; expected be rampant at 90 pct next month (Kookmin Daily)
-- 8 out of 10 concrete suppliers of 'Gwangju collapse' tested 'defective' (Donga llbo)
-- Omicron becomes dominant, set to spark '5th wave' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Omicron-ridden '5th wave' crisis (Segye Times)
-- 'Pro-ruling party election committee' set to govern presidential race (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Citizens irritated by presidential race focusing on revealing private matters (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- TV presidential debate trapped in 'mega two parties' (Hankyoreh)
-- Park Young-soo sent 500 mln won to Hwacheon Daeyu (Hankook libo)
-- Metaverse becomes battle site of big-tech firms as Microsoft joins (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tug of war between tightening, economic recovery (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Omicron's rise brings COVID cases back above 5,000 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days (Korea Herald)
-- US calls for new UN Council meeting on NK after missile tests (Korea Times)
(END)