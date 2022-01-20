(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 20)

As a matter of fact, no administration has been completely free from the practice of using appointments as a reward for loyalty. The spoils system is an undesirable custom, but realistically, it is a hard one to eradicate. Nonetheless, past governments have shown as much restraint as possible from filling high-level posts with their supporters, particularly when they were at the end of their presidencies. Existing officials were left acting temporarily as deputies until the new government took office. This was a move taken in consideration of the next government's personnel authority.