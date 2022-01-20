(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 20)

The Hyundai Research Institute said that South Korea's growth rate will shrink by 0.5 percentage points if that of China falls by 1 percent. This demonstrates how heavily our economy has depended on China. We have 1,850 materials and products with more than 80 percent of their imports coming from China. Major South Korean industrial sectors such as semiconductors, petrochemicals, steel and machinery are likely to be hit hard by China's economic slowdown. The Korean currency could also lose its value further against the U.S. dollar if the Chinese economy remains stagnant.