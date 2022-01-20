(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 20)

Choi Yoon-gil, former chairman of the Seongnam city council, has been detained on charges of taking bribes in return for helping the city government push a suspicious land development project. As head of the council in February 2013, Choi played a leading role in submitting and passing an ordinance to set up the Seongnam Development Corporation (SDC), which was at the dead center of the project. After resigning from the chairmanship, Choi was scouted as vice chair of Hwacheon Daeyu — a real estate management company at the center of the scandal — for 100 million won ($83,857) in annual salary and 4 billion won as a performance-based bonus from the developer. The police believe it was a reward for his help in passing the ordinance.