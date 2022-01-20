Hyundai, U.S. firm join hands for battery development
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it has partnered with U.S. quantum computer firm IonQ for battery development.
The partnership will allow Hyundai Motor to use IonQ's quantum computers to develop more effective car batteries, Hyundai said in a statement.
Quantum-powered chemistry simulation is expected to significantly enhance the quality of next-generation lithium batteries by making improvements to the devices' charge and discharge cycles, as well as their durability, capacity and safety, it said.
"Battery efficiency is one of the most promising emerging areas where quantum computing can make a difference. We are thrilled to be working with Hyundai Motor Company on this project to make EVs a primary mode of transportation across the globe," IonQ President and Chief Executive Peter Chapman said in the statement.
