Seoul stocks up late Thur. morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Thursday morning as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the recent stock plunge.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 3.21 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,845.49 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks edged up after a choppy start, following the key stock index's four-day losing streak.
Steel and chemical heavyweights led the gain.
Steelmaker POSCO increased 1.58 percent, battery maker LG Chem climbed 3.37 percent, and Samsung SDI jumped 3.78 percent.
Top cap Samsung Electronics inched up 0.13 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 2.36 percent. Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics traded unchanged from the previous session.
The local currency was trading at 1,191.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.55 won from the previous session's close.
